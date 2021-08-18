Digital Platforms the Most Requested by Travelers



There is a recovery of travelers, who use applications such as the digital platform Airbnb, to make lodging reservations in Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay despite the pandemic and the tax requirements already charged to lodging platforms, which has caused an increase in their rates. According to some of the preliminary data from a recent update of the Observatorio Integral de la Region Turistica, (OIRT) study by the Beach Tourism Directorate, up to 30 percent of domestic visitors this summer are using so-called alternative lodging to traditional hotels, while 40 percent of foreigners did so in 2019, before the pandemic. Updating results of the work " Estudio de perfil y satisfacción del turista", and Estudios de inteligencia turistica", of the (OIRT), state authorities report that a couple of years ago 40 percent of domestic tourists stated that they stayed in an unregulated establishment.

"These being rented, owned or relatives' homes, the figure rose 36 percent in winter 2018, and grew 2 percent each holiday period to 30 percent currently in the context of mobility restrictions due to the pandemic. FOREIGN TOURISM In foreign tourists the trend prevails, although with lower figures, " with 22 percent in summer 2018, low in last winter and in spring registered 21.2 percent." In addition, experts refer that pages such as Airbnb, are linked in applications such as Uber, and BlaBlaCar, " which are already like a cluster within companies, online, in which there is much to investigate and analyze".