Disney Cruise Ship Passengers Arriving in Puerto Vallarta

Disney Cruise Lines announced that it will return to Puerto Vallarta when it resumes operations in October. The company's first cruise ship will arrive from San Diego to this port in November on a 14-day route through the Panama Canal. The shipping company confirmed that it will be arriving to the ports of Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Los Cabos, as part of a series of itineraries during the high season from November 2021 to March 2022, considering that there is already enough demand for these routes that were suspended a year and a half ago due to the pandemic. The announcement reaffirms the good news in shipping since the end of August when the Pacific shipping sector was resumed with the arrival of the Carnival Panorama cruise ship, which will arrive every week to Puerto Vallarta during the present season.

As a preventive measure, Disney Cruise Line also announced that all passengers 12 years of age or older who wish to sail on its vessels will have to present proof of a complete Covid-19 vaccination, a travel policy that went into effect this Friday, September 3rd. The move comes in the wake of U.S. government regulations and Covid-19 vaccination measures already required of travelers by other shipping lines. After the Government recently imposed an order by which, as of September 3, it will not allow cruise ships to arrive at its ports if passengers over 12 years of age are not vaccinated against the disease. The cruise ship "Disney" sails from San Diego, California to the three ports of the Pacific Riviera, offering four and six-night voyages.