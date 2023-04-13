Easter Week Is Over And Tourists Are Returning Home.



After having a 100% occupancy rate today the platforms of the Puerto Vallarta Airport began to fill up. Just like every song or like every good book is composed of an introduction, a development and an ending, so the Holy Week vacations are coming to an end.



But there is still a great number of national tourists that strengthen the economy of this great city and cause the party to continue in the best amusement centers.



We will continue to see the Malecon bursting at the seashore, the night clubs with a lot of partying and the shopping malls with incredible sales.



And the fact is that this year's Semana Santa (Holy Week) coincided with the end of Spring Break, which is the Spring vacation offered by schools in the United States, however, beyond that, we must reflect on a phenomenon that is occurring between the United States and Mexico, and that is the fact that there are more and more Hispanic people with the habit of vacationing during the religious celebrations of Holy Week.



The increasing number of Spanish-speaking people has resulted in some businesses having to close for Easter because most workers have decided to take Easter vacations, of course, also due to the fact that the owners of many businesses in the United States are run by Latino Catholics. The way of celebrating Easter is also very different but we will talk about that another time.



So thank you to all the tourists who visited Puerto Vallarta, enjoying its multiple possibilities for fun, relaxation, rest and relaxation without equal.