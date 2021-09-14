Figures Reveal Hotel Occupancy in Summer 62.80%



Puerto Vallarta came very close to meeting its goal of reaching 65 percent occupancy during the summer season, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic and its restrictions. The General Directorate of Planning and Development of Tourism Products of the Ministry of Tourism of Jalisco (Secturjal) informed that during the summer season, Puerto Vallarta registered an average hotel occupancy rate of 62.80 percent. This, after the limit allowed for tourist accommodation is 80 percent, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area obtained 5,813 million pesos in revenue and an influx of 1,533,541 tourists. Due to the pandemic, it should be noted that during the summer season hotels maintained a capacity of no more than 80 percent, in accordance with the protocols authorized by the State Board of Health.

PUERTO VALLARTA, TOPS THE LIST

This report corresponds to data obtained from July 10 to August 29, 2021, in the five main tourist destinations in Jalisco: Puerto Vallarta, the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, Costalegre, San Juan de los Lagos and the Chapala Lakeshore. During the summer, Puerto Vallarta registered an economic revenue of 2,290 million 629 thousand 370 pesos, a tourist influx of 495 thousand 655 people and an average hotel occupancy rate of 62.80 percent, which is 35.88 percent more than the previous year.

These figures show that the economic recovery in Puerto Vallarta continues to advance, even though The hotel sector registered an average hotel occupancy rate of 62.80%.