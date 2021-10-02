First Air Canada Flight Lands in Puerto Vallarta.

This Saturday afternoon the first Air Canada flight from Vancouver landed at the international airport of Puerto Vallarta. This, as part of the reactivation of flights that the airline initiated to this region of the western part of the country, which will continue throughout this month and next November. Luis Villaseñor, Director of Puerto Vallarta's Public Trust for Tourism Promotion and Publicity, pointed out that in general Canadian airlines are very optimistic about their return to this region. He mentioned that Air Canada brought forward its arrival, which was scheduled for November 5th, but "it starts on Saturday October 2nd with a weekly flight from Vancouver". He said that this marks a sign of recovery of the Canadian market with the lifting of restrictions, because Air Canada will also be flying from November from Toronto and another flight from Calgary is also pending, as well as other airlines will be joining from November 6th. Thus, Air Canada will operate a total of five monthly flights from Vancouver to the city's international airport. Starting November 3, this will increase to three flights per week and in December it will increase to five flights per week.



MORE FLIGHTS TO COME On November 1, Air Canada has scheduled the return of three flights per week from Toronto and from December 3, there will be four flights per week, while from November 20, there will be daily flights from that city. As of November 7, visitors from Calgary will also have more options to fly to Puerto Vallarta with an Air Canada frequency every Sunday and as of December 22 with two flights a week. Meanwhile, flights from Montreal will start arriving on November 6 with two frequencies per week and from December 21 with three weekly flights.