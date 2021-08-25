First Cruise Ship With Passengers Arrives to This Port



As an important incentive for the economic and tourist reactivation of Puerto Vallarta, is how the interim municipal president, Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado, qualified the arrival of the Carnival Panorama cruise ship, the first in more than a year, due to the covid-19 pandemic, which arrives with passengers and under strict sanitation measures established by the Board of Health. It means an economic reactivation in one of the most important sectors of Puerto Vallarta.

"For us it is a great joy to be able to receive this first cruise ship and that after this we can start receiving more, but making it clear that we must continue to take care of ourselves; we must make it clear that many measures were taken to make this first arrival possible, from the health board, the negotiations with Carnival, with everyone to make this possible", he detailed. He indicated that among the points being covered by this vessel, which sailed from Long Beach, California, and has Puerto Vallarta as its first arrival destination, is that it is traveling at 70 percent of its capacity, and 98 percent of the cruise passengers and crew are already duly vaccinated, besides having requested PCR tests, negative 24 hours before. Among other things that prioritize the health care of those who visit us as the inhabitants of this city. The arrival of the Carnival Panorama, under strict sanitary measures, represents a great incentive for the economic reactivation of this sector. The international cruise ship Carnival Panorama is the current flagship of Carnival Cruise Line. As such, the 133,868 GT, 323-meter sight-class cruise ship is the largest in the fleet. It is also the operating ship of the fleet that includes Carnival Vista and Carnival Horizon.