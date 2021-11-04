First Double Arrival Of Cruise Ships In Vallarta

This Wednesday the first double arrival of international cruise ships of the month of November in Puerto Vallarta was recorded, with the arrival of the Norwegian Bliss and Majestic Princess. The Integral Port Administration (API) of Puerto Vallarta informed that the cruise ship Norwegian Bliss arrived at Pier 3 from Los Angeles, California, with 2,346 passengers and 1,658 crew members, who will sail to Mazatlan, Sinaloa. On the other hand, the cruise ship Majestic Princess arrived at Pier 1 from Mazatlan, Sinaloa, with 1,789 passengers and 1,231 crew members, who will sail to Los Angeles, California. Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas are part of the Mexican Riviera route, which has been operating for approximately 40 years.

Economic Revenue: Estimates of the authorities of the sector point out that by reducing around 80 percent of the passengers, these would be leaving in the tourist services of the region of Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit an economic revenue of close to 7 million 940 thousand pesos. This is due to the fact that the estimate of the economic spill is based on the study of international cruise passengers' expenditures carried out by the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association and the participating cruise destinations, service providers and travel agencies, who carried out an analysis of the tourists' average expenditures. Specifically, the study showed that each passenger spends an average of 120 dollars during their stay of between six, eight and 10 hours in the tourist destination, currently at an exchange rate of 20 pesos to the dollar.