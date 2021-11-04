First Passengers From England Arrive To Vallarta



This Wednesday November 3rd the TUI UK flight from Manchester England landed in Puerto Vallarta, which represents the reconnection with the English market. The flight will be arriving weekly at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport with 294 passengers and 13 crew members. Vallarta Today witnessed the arrival of the plane of the Dutch airline TUI UK, which arrived on the scheduled date. The English passengers were received by authorities of the tourism sector, as well as Luis Villaseñor, director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust, who welcomed them with mariachi music and gifts as is customary in the airline industry when a new flight arrives, that is to say a special welcome for the passenger. Villaseñor confirmed that by November 25th the second operation from London Gatwick will arrive, flights that will add 600 seats per week to the International Airport of Puerto Vallarta.

Upon their departure to the airport the tourists commented that they were happy to be able to spend their vacations in this Port, especially when temperatures are high in their country, besides the fact that they like spicy food and chili water is one of their favorite dishes. We observed that they were wearing mouth covers with the flag of England, as well as T-shirts with the English flag

When they arrived at the international departures area they began to take off their jackets and winter accessories. It is important to mention that prior to the pandemic, the English tourist represented for the destination the fourth most important international market and the first from Europe, hence its relevance"