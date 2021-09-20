First Vallarta Romance Fam Trip Kicks Off

Travel agents visited different locations and places in Puerto Vallarta, took pictures and videos to promote the tourist destination in different parts of the world, thus showing in social networks the tourist attractions offered by this destination, which is very much in demand for weddings, honeymoons and for lovers who choose Puerto Vallarta to get married and have the experience of their honeymoon, a definitely unforgettable experience. The hotels included in this Fam Trip of Romance that is carried out among travel agents and wedding planners who are experts in this type of wedding segment, got to know the attractions that the Port has, in order to make it known in Latin America, the United States and the world.

The Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion Trust held its first Romance Fam Trip focused on wedding industry specialists. For three days, travel agents were able to get to know the benefits of the destination through training sessions, inspection visits to locations, among other strategic activities. In collaboration with the agency Mi Boda en Vallarta, this important visit was made with experts of the romance tourism industry from different parts of the country. The venues were the Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Canto del Sol all inclusive Beach & Tennis Resort, which served as training centers. Hoteliers, service providers, experts in ceremony set-ups, among other specialized companies, made known why Puerto Vallarta is the leading destination for weddings. It is also a leader in other experiences such as engagement parties, bachelor parties, honeymoons or simply a trip as a couple.