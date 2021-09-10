GAP Reaccredits All Its Airports With AHA

Council International Latin America and the Caribbean (ACI-Lac) congratulates Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) for being the first airport group in the world to re-accredit all 14 of its airports with ACI's Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) certification. The Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) recertification is awarded to ACI member airports that are aligned and compliant with the health protocols proposed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART) recommendations and the ACI Business Restart and Recover guidelines. This demonstrates that GAP and the airports it manages are committed to continue measuring their sanitary standards to safeguard the public health of all its users, collaborators, and airport community; providing confidence with priority to health and safety in a measurable, coordinated and established manner.

"We at ACI-LAC are very pleased with their commitment to keep looking to improve and move forward with all recommended protocols to continue safeguarding not only public health but also the recovery of our industry," commented Rafael Echevarne, CEO of ACI-LAC. "With this recertification, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reiterates its commitment to provide a safe and comfortable travel experience, while maintaining our leadership in health safety at an international level, recognizing the efforts of our collaborators, who implement the best protocols and measures in all the airports we operate," said Raúl Revuelta, general director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico. ACI-LAC encourages airports to be part of the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) program, as a tool that helps airports to implement health protocols in order to generate confidence for the welfare of passengers, staff and the general public, and continue with the main priority of the aviation industry, which is air safety and, now more, the health of its users.