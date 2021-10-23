Historical Figures for Air Arrivals to Puerto Vallarta

Last September, Puerto Vallarta obtained historical figures in the arrival of national and international visitors by air, which surpassed the records prior to the pandemic. The International Airport of this city obtained, during the mentioned period, an increase of 7.5% in visitor arrivals in comparison with 2019 and 98.9% in contrast with 2020. Puerto Vallarta received in September an estimated 259,400 passengers compared to 241,200 in 2019 and exceeded the recovery levels, which reaffirmed that this sun and beach destination has earned the trust of travelers. Likewise, the volume of seats offered during the month of September 2021 increased 38.2% compared to the same period in 2020. Puerto Vallarta's more than 50 outdoor activities, the gastronomic diversity with more than 30 different gastronomic cuisines and the extensive variety of hotels covering all segments have consolidated this Mexican Pacific destination as one of the preferred destinations to enjoy a warm vacation. Recently, the Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Awards (a survey conducted by the TripAdvisor platform), recognized Puerto Vallarta in the Top 5 of the most popular national destinations.

It also recognized the Malecon and the Romantic Zone as the most sought after attractions in the destination by travelers, as well as other attractions of tour companies such as Vallarta Adventures and Canopy River. The excellent management of sanitary protocols has allowed national tourists to safely choose Puerto Vallarta as the perfect place to enjoy pleasant experiences. The same happens with international travelers, which is exposed by specialized platforms. Recently, the travel expert site Expedia confirmed that Puerto Vallarta is among the main searches of Canadians to escape the strong cold during the winter season, after that country decided to open flights to non-essential trips.

The same platform confirmed that Americans chose Puerto Vallarta among their main destinations to celebrate Thanksgiving and New Year's, which confirms the positioning of the friendliest city in the world. "Undoubtedly, we will have an important recovery in the upcoming winter season in the destination, with high expectations that are reaffirmed by the data provided by the Puerto Vallarta International Airport, hotel reservations that are on the rise, a successful resumption of flights from Canada and the United States, as well as a 100% recovery in domestic frequencies and the new routes we have announced", assured Luis Villaseñor, General Director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion Trust.