Hundreds Of Tourists Arrived Today By Air To Vallarta

The tourists who arrived from California came with surfboards ready to enjoy the sea, and upon their arrival they commented that they were happy to be in Puerto Vallarta again.

The tourists chose this destination because they find it safe with the sanitary measures that are carried out at the airport and in the city. They also commented to Vallarta Today that the airport offers an excellent quality service as well as the fast departure process and proper sanitary measures during their trip.

During the month of November more flights will be arriving from November 21st to December 1st, this means a notable upturn in the travel intentions of Mexico's beach destinations, where Puerto Vallarta stands out for its proximity, connectivity and sanitary security. Always recognized as a popular destination, Mexico has been a leader in tourism recovery since the COVID-19 broke into our lives, the connectivity to this country and the safety protocols such as the restriction in the occupation of the resorts to favor the healthy distance contribute a lot to strengthen the demand for an escape to warm climates.

According to a report by the company Allianz, the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, November 25 will be the day with the highest demand for departures to domestic destinations and Saturday, November 21 for international destinations, therefore a day of continuous arrivals is foreseen at Puerto Vallarta's international airport. Puerto Vallarta is among the favorite destinations of North American and Canadian tourists who represent important international markets that prefer to travel to these Mexican beaches.