Hundreds of U.S. Tourists Will Be Arriving These Days

American airlines have begun to operate flights to the Puerto Vallarta- Riviera Nayarit region on routes that are traditionally winter routes, as is the case of Alaska Airlines and Delta Airlines, and their flights from Portland, Seattle and Salt Lake City. Although May is a month in which air traffic generally decreases (prior to the summer season), on this occasion an atypical situation is taking place, with an increase in the number of flights compared to last month, according to data issued by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP). The operating agency of the Puerto Vallarta International Airport informed that 14 airlines will be flying to the region with an average of 47 flights per day, for a total of 1,474 flights during the month.

SAFE TRAVELERS

This follows a recent announcement issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that U.S. citizens who have already received their two doses of covid-19 vaccines may again include travel in their list of activities. To date, more than 53 percent of the population has already received at least one dose, a percentage second only to Israel and the United Kingdom. "Given that the U.S. is well ahead in its vaccination process, what we are now seeing is that some airlines are starting to operate routes that are usually active only in the winter." noted Marc Murphy of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). As of May, United and Alaska remain the airlines with the most flights to this region, with an average of 28 and 64 a week respectively. On the national scene, the Aeromexico/Aerolitoral duo maintains its supremacy with an average of 44 flights per week.