Impressive Arrival Of Tourists To Vallarta

For several hours the airport registered continuous arrivals of tourists coming from different parts of the world, such as the United States, Canada and Europe. From 12 noon until 6 in the afternoon, the airport registered the highest number of arrivals from different airlines such as United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Delta, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, and the Canadian airlines WestJet, Swoop as well as TUI, the airline that arrived and reconnected yesterday with the European market, these airlines brought thousands of tourists yesterday, Wednesday October 3rd, which will undoubtedly be a historic date. Likewise, the staff of the Puerto Vallarta International Airport received the arrivals of the airplanes at the airport's apron and provided support as well as fuel and airport services.

It was an intense day of work for the personnel working at the airport, as well as for the cab drivers who could not cope with the arrival of so many tourists, who once again crowded the airport cabs. In an intermittent manner, flights arrived and departed in less than an hour, more than 30 planes arrived and departed, there was one that attracted a lot of attention and was awaited with admiration, the flight from Manchester, England, which brought the English for the first time after the pandemic, which forced the Dutch airline to suspend its flights due to the European measures applied because of the pandemic.

The airport will receive more flights this November, more than 1,800 air operations are expected. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP), which operates the International Airport of Puerto Valalrta, confirmed that for November 1,800 air operations are expected, which would be exceeding the numbers reported for the same dates in 2019, when just over 1,700 flights were registered. GAP also announced that new routes and flights are being launched, including those from Austin, Texas and London, England. The arrivals were very orderly and although they were very constant, they were carried out in an orderly manner, as we know that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP), which operates the International Airport of Puerto Vallarta, recently received a certification for its excellent management of sanitary measures during the pandemic.