In August 195,000 Canadians Will Arrive in Mexico



Air Canada announced that it has programmed 195,756 airline seats to our country from Canada for the period September to December of this year, which represents 296.3 percent more than the same period in 2020, when only 49,390 seats were booked. This was announced by the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marques, who indicated that, with information from the Official Airline Guide (OAG), in the last four months of 2021, the airports with the highest record of scheduled seats from that nation to Mexican destinations by that airline are: Cancun, with 81, thousand seven seats and Mexico City's international airport, with 78 thousand 432 seats, both representing 81.4 percent of the Canadian market.

Finally, the head of the sector pointed out that, from September to December 2019, Air Canada transported 171,617 passengers and operated 1,000 four flights to Mexico, while it is estimated that for the same period in 2020 it will increase by around 14,000 passengers, bringing a total of approximately 196,000 travelers. After the reactivation of its flights to Mexico. The Canadian airline announced its Air Canada program with more than 195,000 seats to the country. Therefore, a good income is expected in September. It is also expected the arrival of more flights from Canada with Swoop from 5 destinations in that country, such as Edmonton, Toronto, Hamilton, Abbostford and Vancouver.

Canada represents the second most important foreign market, followed by North America, which prefer to vacation of the beaches of the tourist destination.