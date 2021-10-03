In Two Hours More Than 30 Planes Arrive and Thousands of Passengers



Today's afternoon was one of intense work and responsibility at the airport, as a large number of airplanes arrived and departed in an orderly and efficient manner in order to receive the thousands of tourist passengers that landed on different flights. From very early on American airlines such as American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Delta among others brought thousands of tourists to Puerto Vallarta today. On their part, the tourists were greeted by family members who welcomed them with banners and the North Americans looked happy to be back in Puerto Vallarta. A lot of order was noticed when leaving the place since one flight was leaving and then the other in a coordinated manner so as not to overcrowd the exits. The way the airport has been working has been a complete success, since it has received a certification for its protocols in times of pandemic, which has given tourism a confidence to travel by air, and at the same time, it represents an engine for the reactivation of the economy of this sector and of Puerto Vallarta.

Vallarta Today was a witness of the great work and responsibility faced by the international airport of this city. With excellence the international airport of this city has placed the trust of thousands of foreigners who feel safe when traveling to this country, which has generated the traffic of other Canadian airlines that have already begun to arrive, as is the case of the maple leaf airline Air Canada, which arrived for the first time after the pandemic, this Saturday October 2nd, which represents the return of this important Canadian airline, as well as WestJet that arrived with several frequencies in three flights. Likewise, starting October 5th and for the rest of the year, Swoop Airlines will connect Puerto Vallarta from Edmonton, Hamilton, Toronto, Abbostford, Victoria and Winnipeg. This airline will be joined by other airlines such as WestJet, Sunwing and Air Transat, all together connecting a total of 12 cities in Canada.