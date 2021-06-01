Increase in the Arrival of American Tourists



Last weekend airline reservations for flights coming from the United States increased by at least 30 percent due to the celebration of Memorial Day, which is a propitious occasion for thousands of retirees and families to escape to the beach. Considering that at least half of all Americans have already been vaccinated against covid-19. Luis Villaseñor, Acting Director of the Puerto Vallarta Promotion and Publicity Trust, commented in an interview that this type of occasions, such as long weekends are very usual in the United States as well as in Mexico, and in this period of the year, before the summer, the desire of North Americans to travel is reactivated, after more than a year of staying in their country. It is worth mentioning that for Americans who have not left their country and are used to traveling after more than a year of staying in their country, this Memorial Day celebration is very appropriate for the vaccinated population to go out to the southern beaches, which are very much appreciated such as the beaches of Puerto Vallarta.

The executive commented that this data is confirmed by American airlines such as United Airlines and Delta, which have registered an increase in their reservations for the weekend. Likewise, hotels reported that more Americans will be arriving from Thursday until Saturday of this period. The North Americans who have already been vaccinated feel more confident to travel outside their country, and proof of this is that they have booked either for the summer or for the second semester, but many of them are eager to have a getaway to the beach, and have found flight and lodging offers very convenient for their desires. Likewise, he also exposed that Puerto Vallarta is registering a solid recovery of flights, seats and airlines from the United States, so far it has already managed to recover the flights of Southwest airlines with daily flights from Denver, and has also added daily flights from Santa Ana, California. Frontier airlines added two weekly flights from Denver and launched a new connection with the same frequency from Las Vegas, Sun Country airlines started a new weekly route from Dallas, Texas. United airlines added 28 flights from multiple U.S. cities including Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark and San Francisco. And Spirit recently added Puerto Vallarta as its third destination in Mexico with three new routes starting July 1 from Los Angeles and Houston. Likewise, Aeromar will begin an air connection with MCAllen, Texas, as of June 10, in a frequency that is expected to be very productive for both destinations.