Intense Wave Of Tourists Arrives At The Airport



This weekend the arrival of flights and passengers at Puerto Vallarta's international airport caused the cabs that provide service to tourists to run out. After the national and international airlines have increased their flights due to the high demand of travelers to Puerto Vallarta. According to the forecasts of the Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), more than 1,900 flights will land this November. This weekend the international airport effectively registered the arrival of thousands of tourists who during their stay in Puerto Vallarta will leave a very important economic revenue. In this case, hotels, restaurants, agencies, cabs, businesses, stores and, in general, all providers of tourist services to vacationers in this region will benefit. For several hours the airport registered continuous arrivals of flights from different cities in the United States, Canada and Europe, with the arrival of the first operation of the frequency coming from Manchester, England. From 12 noon to 6 p.m., the largest number of arrivals from different airlines such as United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Delta, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and the Canadian airlines WestJet and Swoop, as well as the European airline TUI, were recorded. INTENSE

Day Of Work International airport staff attended to aircraft arrivals on the tarmac and provided support, fuel and airport services. It was an intense day of work for the personnel working at the airport, as well as for the cab drivers who could not keep up with the arrival of so many tourists, who once again crowded the airport. The international airport will receive more flights this November, after GAP expects more than 1,900 air operations. MORE FLIGHTS Thus, this November, the international airport of Puerto Vallarta is scheduled to receive more than 1,900 commercial flights, which will represent an increase of 27 percent with respect to last October. According to a report by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico for the penultimate month of the year there is a projection of 1,953 operations. Of this total, 916 are domestic flights and 1,37 international flights; this movement, together with the recent announcement of the return of airlines from Europe and Canada, whose activities were suspended.