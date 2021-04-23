Jetblue Announces New Flight from New York to Puerto Vallarta

The airline Jetblue announced this Wednesday the expansion plans for the next phase of its alliance for the northeastern United States, aimed at offering travelers from that area new and very competitive destinations with high demand. Among them is Puerto Vallarta, which will be connected to New York from John F. Kennedy airport in the first two months of next year. The frequency, schedules, characteristics of the aircraft, and commercialization of the New York-Puerto Vallarta flight with JetBlue will be announced in the coming months, but it has been confirmed that this air link will be available between January and February 2022.

JetBlue's commitment with this expansion is to continue offering very convenient fares and excellent service to more travelers, now with seven new destinations connected to New York and Boston. "We are very pleased to have been selected as a connecting city for 2022. Puerto Vallarta offers 360 days of sunshine a year, with beautiful beaches, ocean and mountain activities, and incredible experiences that make it an excellent choice for all types of travelers looking for an extraordinary and affordable tropical destination," said Luis Villaseñor, interim director of the Puerto Vallarta Advertising and Promotion Trust.

POTENTIAL MARKET

“The New York metropolitan area, with more than 27 million inhabitants,” added Villaseñor, “is an important tourist market.” JetBlue's decision to launch a direct flight to Puerto Vallarta from JFK airport recognizes the growing attraction that this beach destination generates among the inhabitants of this important region of the United States, which opens an opportunity for frequent travelers and, of course, for those who have on their to-do list to visit this marvelous Mexican port. The market of New York and its metropolitan area is of high purchasing power, which invests in several trips throughout the year especially in winter, and represents a demand for seats.

In 2019, JFK was the 20th largest airport in terms of passenger arrivals from the United States, but the New York metropolitan area (with its three airports) was the ninth largest in the country. The new flight will bolster the 2022 winter period, which is expected to see a rebound in tourism activity, as the anti-virus-19 vaccine has advanced in the United States and Mexico. Scott Laurence, the airline's planning manager, said, "With the Northeast alliance, we can finally offer travelers in New York what they have been asking for for years - more Jetblue service and more affordable fares to highly desirable destinations. Our global alliances are designed to grow our network and benefit our customers, team members, and investors," he said. Airport authorities in New York and New Jersey noted that they have worked together to prioritize the health and well-being of air travelers, and are happy to welcome visitors back to their airports as the skies open to tourism.