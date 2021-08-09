JetBlue Prepares to Fly to Puerto Vallarta



As part of its expansion plans to cover the northwest area of the United States, JetBlue Airlines announced that as of February 19, 2022 it will begin operating its new daily flights from New York to Puerto Vallarta, which means positive news for this important tourist destination, which continues to increase its air operations. Puerto Vallarta is ready to receive all visitors from New York and its metropolitan area during the winter 2022 period, which will help to have a remarkable rebound in tourism activity. It will also open up the possibility of connecting with more cities on the East Coast of the United States, including Boston, which is the second most important hub in the region.

This new route that will arrive from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport will provide around 1,050 seats per week to Puerto Vallarta's International Airport. The New York metropolitan area has more than 27 million inhabitants and is an important market for Puerto Vallarta. "We are very excited to receive this new JetBlue flight from the northwest region of the United States, which has travelers who with the winter season are looking for a getaway to warm and hospitable destinations, and which additionally have a great diversity of activities and gastronomy, qualities we have in the port", assured Luis Villaseñor, director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion and Publicity Trust.