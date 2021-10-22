Koningsdam Cruise Ship With Passengers Arrives in Valllarta

"The cruise ship Koningsdam belonging to the Holland American Line, was one of the main cruise ships to provide support during the "Humanitarian Bridges, during the year 2020". The Koningsdam is the first Pinnacle-Class ship of the fleet, being a select, luxury and spectacular ship, which exceeded expectations", arrived at 06:50 hours this Thursday, October 21, docking at pier one of the Maritime Terminal of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, with a length of 299 meters, coming from the Port of Mazatlan Sinaloa, Mexico. The traditional protocol of exchanging the plaque for the First Arrival of the cruise ship was carried out, giving a cordial welcome to the Koningsdam and its crew.

The ceremony took place at dock one with the presence of the ship's captain, managers of the Port Authority of Puerto Vallarta, S.A. de C.V., Mercedes Tirado, consignee agent, the Port Captaincy and members of the Port Community, who gave a warm welcome to the Port and the destination. It should be noted that this cruise ship was one of the main links for the realization of the humanitarian bridges in 2020 due to the pandemic, which supported the exchange of 717 crew members. It was built in 2016 at the Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Italy, with Dutch flag, the Koningsdam cruise ship is considered the most innovative ship of Holland America Line, which has 277 interior cabins and 770 with balcony, with capacity for 2650 passengers and 1025 crew members on board. On April 8, 2016, it made its maiden voyage to Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy, among a series of other itineraries in Europe and the Baltic, and the Mediterranean. On board the ship, guests can enjoy a variety of French restaurants serving seafood, and a culinary experience from the Culinary Arts Center, presented by Food & Wine magazine. They also serve typical Dutch food at the Grand Dutch Café and the redesigned Lido Market restaurant.

For API Vallarta it is a pleasure to connect, in this first arrival, the 1,293 passengers and 901 crew members of the Koningsdam cruise ship with the magic that this great Mexican port offers them, born among the mountains by the sea, full of culture and culture.As in every arrival, authorities such as International Health, Immigration, Customs and SENASICA were present, with whom the "LibrePlática" was held, verifying, among other things, the health of the people, issuing the corresponding certificates and authorizations, to guarantee the safety of the cruise ship, the maritime-port community and the inhabitants. On the other hand, the City Hall of Puerto Vallarta, through the Traffic Department, will be reinforcing security in the crosswalk outside the Maritime Terminal, so that visitors may walk safely towards the commercial and downtown areas. The Koningsdam Cruise Ship is scheduled to depart at 8:00 p.m. bound for the Port of San Juan.