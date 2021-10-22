Majestic Princess Cruise Ship Arrives for the First Time

This majestic ship is one of the newest of Princess Cruises, combining luxury and fun, with a very modern design", "The Majestic Princess Cruise Ship arrived at the Port of Puerto Vallarta, coming from the Port of Mazatlan Sinaloa",

At 8:15 a.m. this Wednesday, October 20, the Majestic Princess arrived to dock at pier one of the Puerto Vallarta marine terminal, with a length of 330 meters.

Guests will also be able to enjoy the Seawalk or La Piazza Atrium, the ship's central point with live entertainment all day long.

For the Port Administration (API), as well as for the destination, the arrival of this cruise ship is very important for its passengers to be spokespersons of the tourist quality of Puerto Vallarta, in addition to generating a high economic benefit during their stay. As in every arrival, authorities such as International Health, Migration, Customs and SENASICA were present, with whom the "LibrePlática" took place, verifying, among other things, the health of the people, issuing the corresponding certificates and authorizations to guarantee the safety of the cruise ship, the maritime-port community and the inhabitants. On the other hand, the City Hall of Puerto Vallarta, through the Traffic Department, will be reinforcing security at the crosswalk outside the Maritime Terminal, so that visitors may walk safely towards the commercial and downtown areas. The Majestic Princess Cruise Ship is scheduled to depart at 7:00 p.m. bound for the Port of Los Angeles, California