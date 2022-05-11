More Canadian Tourism Will Arrive



The interest of international markets in traveling to Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit continues to grow, this time with the announcement of the arrival of Flair Airlines for the upcoming fall-winter season, with important air routes from the Canadian cities of Edmonton and Vancouver.

Flair Airlines announced that it will add new routes to land at the international airport during the first week of November, which coincides with the increased demand of Canadian tourists for this important tourist destination in the Mexican Pacific, who flee the low temperatures of their regions to seek refuge in a paradisiacal city.

Canadian travelers will have one more option to travel to this sun and beach tourist destination thanks to this renowned Canadian low-cost airline, which will have two weekly frequencies on Wednesdays and Saturdays from the city of Edmonton starting November 3rd and one frequency on Saturdays from Vancouver starting November 5th, to the international airport, which represents about 2,268 seats per month for the region.

"We are here to offer affordable options for Canadians, so the growth of our network in Mexico is an exciting step forward as we continue our international expansion, and it is very important to partner with Puerto Vallarta International Airport to offer a sunny destination for our passengers, as we know it will be a warm place this winter, with temperatures averaging 30 degrees," said Stephen Jones, CEO of Flair Airlines.

TOURIST CONFIDENCE

Luis Villaseñor, director of the Public Trust for Tourism Promotion and Publicity of Puerto Vallarta, assured that they are enthusiastic about the arrival of Flair Airlines.

This, "because it demonstrates the confidence that Canadians have in Puerto Vallarta as a perfect tourist destination to escape the low temperatures, being frequent travelers to this city that has always received them with warmth and hospitality and with an endless number of experiences".

And he added: "Undoubtedly the announcement of these new routes will give the port the opportunity to have a successful fall-winter season and achieve very positive figures".

IMPORTANT TOURIST DESTINATION

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-cost airline with an eco-friendly approach, with a mission to offer affordable air travel that connects with travelers and the experiences they love.

The Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit region is considered one of the top favorite tourist destinations for Canadians.

There are currently operations with Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge, Air Transat, Sunwing Airlines, WestJet and Swoop with flights from important cities such as: Abbotsford, Calgary, Comox, Edmonton, Kelowna, Hamilton, Quebec, Montreal, Ottawa, Regina, Saskatoon, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg, allowing during the first quarter to receive more than 165 thousand passengers from the country of the maple leaf, representing 17% of the international offer of the local airport.



This important tourist destination is ready to welcome Canadian travelers and offer them experiences that will remain in their memories, from a diverse and exquisite gastronomy, more than 50 outdoor activities, places of rest and relaxation, among many other activities that can be enjoyed in front of the beautiful beaches of the Mexican Pacific and the majestic mountains that surround it.