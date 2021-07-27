More Canadians Coming to Puerto Vallarta

This way, the airline will operate five flights a week from Vancouver and two from Calgary. It is worth mentioning that since mid June the Canadian market to Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit began to reactivate. The increase in demand and the changes in the measures imposed by the Canadian government have allowed the gradual reopening of flights between Canada and Mexico, particularly to one of the most requested destinations. As of Saturday June 5th, West Jet Airlines reopened the Saturday connection between Calgary and Puerto Vallarta, a city of frequent travelers fond of this destination, especially during the winter. The air connections that were initiated between both countries caused Air Canada to inform the reopening of the Vancouver-Puerto Vallarta route as of August 1st.

This is a market that generates a high demand for travel and is willing to visit this destination during the summer season to enjoy the weather, the natural attractions and the wide variety of activities. According to the Datatur system of the Federal Ministry of Tourism, Canada is the second country that brings the most international tourists to Mexico, and in particular to Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit, from cities such as Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, Toronto and Edmonton. The Canadian market share in Mexico's international total, went from 10.8 percent in 2019, to 10.2 percent in 2020. Thanks to Air Canada's extensive network, Western Canadian travelers can escape with ease, with non-stop flights from major Canadian cities to Mexico and connections to 31 additional destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.