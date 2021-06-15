More Passengers Arrive From the United States

Since very early in the morning an intense activity was noticed at the International Airport of Puerto Vallarta, with the arrival of different flights from the American Union and now Canadian tourists who had not been able to travel due to governmental issues are also arriving. We have noticed that now more tourists are arriving out of season, that is to say that before the pandemic the high season for foreign tourists was from October onwards, however; now they have arrived before that date and before the Christmas season when they used to arrive, although after the pandemic there have been great changes and this year more tourists have arrived during these dates than in the previous year 2020.

The restrictions established by the governments, especially the Canadian government that lost connectivity with Puerto Vallarta due to the pandemic and that until now has achieved its reconnectivity. Let us remember that the president of Canada Justin Trudeau announced that all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean would be suspended until April 30, in order to stop the spread of covid-19. However, the suspension was prolonged and it was not until June 5 that West jet airlines resumed operations with one flight a week from Calgary. Since then air connectivity with this region is gradually being reestablished with the Puerto Vallarta International Airport.