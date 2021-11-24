Navigator Of The Seas Cruise Ship Arrives In Vallarta



"This amazing ship is the fourth Voyager-class cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean International. The ship has works of art, which are exhibited in stairways and public areas, in addition to having the longest water slide on the high seas At 8:00 a.m. this Tuesday, November 23rd, the cruise ship Navigator of the Seas arrived to dock at pier two of the Maritime Terminal of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, with a length of 311 meters, coming from the Port of Mazatlan, Sinaloa. A formal welcome ceremony was held to welcome the cruise ship* which, for the first time, arrives on a commercial route to the Port of Puerto Vallarta.

The event was attended by Mtra. Claudia Vanessa Pérez Lamas, Head of the Ministry of Tourism of the State of Jalisco; José Ludvig Estrada Virgen, Head of Municipal Tourism; Retired Vice Admiral José Heriban ArreolaGómez, Head of the Captaincy of Puerto Vallarta; Rear Admiral Ricardo Zamora Leyva, representing the 8th Naval Zone; as host, Retired Admiral Victor Francisco Uribe Arévalo, General Director of the Port Administration of Puerto Vallarta. On behalf of the Royal Caribbean line, the Captain of the cruise ship James Eric Nazar and Alberto Muñoz, Associate Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean, participated in the event, which included the protocol event of exchange of plaques derived from the first sailing of the colossus of the sea.The Navigator of the Seas underwent a 115 million dollar refit in January 2019, which increased the passenger capacity to 4,000 passengers.

With the arrival of Navigator of the Seas to Puerto Vallarta, not only does it celebrate its first arrival to this magnificent Mexican port, but also the Royal Caribbean International line reactivates its operations in Puerto Vallarta. It is a great pleasure for Vallarta to be able to connect the 1,815 passengers and 1,251 crewmembers of the cruise ship with the magic that this great Mexican port offers them, born among the mountains by the sea, full of culture, traditions and nature. The Navigator of the Seas is scheduled to set sail at 6:00 p.m. bound for the Port of Los Angeles, California, USA. As in every arrival, authorities such as International Health, Immigration, Customs and SENASICA were present, with whom the "LibrePlática" was carried out, verifying, among other things, the health of the people, issuing the corresponding certificates and authorizations, to guarantee the safety of the cruise, the maritime-port community and the inhabitants. On the other hand, the City Hall of Puerto Vallarta, through the Traffic Department, will be reinforcing security in the crosswalk outside the Maritime Terminal, so that visitors can walk through the port area.