New Nonstop Flight From Austin to Vallarta

Beginning March 12, 2022, Southwest Airlines plans to launch new international service between Austin and Puerto Vallarta / Riviera Nayarit, (subject to necessary government approvals), as part of its 44th anniversary of operations. Currently the Puerto Vallarta / Riviera Nayarit region is one of the most important destinations for Southwest and has been a key focus of its international expansion since it began operations in Mexico in 2014. "We have designed a schedule specifically focused on bringing key nonstop routes and adding additional frequencies on routes already served for Austin business and leisure travelers," said Dave Harvey, vice president of Southwest Business and executive ambassador for the airline.

CONFIDENCE AND SECURITY Marc Murphy, general manager of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau, said on the other hand that despite the global crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand being generated by the region is reflected in the number of flights and growing passenger arrivals. "The addition of a new Southwest route to the destination "confirms the confidence of the North American market to travel in the upcoming winter season to Mexico and, of course, to the Puerto Vallarta/Riviera Nayarit region, an area they perceive as safe and quiet," he said. Currently, Southwest Airlines flies to Puerto Vallarta/Riviera Nayarit from Houston, Phoenix, Denver and Santa Ana, with more than 28 frequencies per week. "ECONOMIC ENGINE". Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, owned and operated by the City of Austin, is the second fastest growing mid-sized airport in the United States. It is also considered an "economic engine" in Central Texas, providing more than 74,000 direct and indirect jobs.