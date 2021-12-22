No Reason To Suspend Parties In Vallarta



The Undersecretary of Health denied that the recommendations to cancel the Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations apply to places other than Europe. The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, said that the recommendation made by the World Health Organization (WHO) to cancel the New Year's Eve festivities to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and especially of the new omicron variant, applies only to Europe and not to other parts of the world. During the morning conference this day, the official was questioned about the recommendations made by Tedros Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, who suggested on Monday to avoid the Christmas festivities, pointing out that it is better to cancel the celebrations now "and celebrate life tomorrow". "A canceled event is better than a canceled life. It is better to cancel now and celebrate later, than to celebrate now and mourn later."

This is very serious and we are very concerned about omicron," said the head of the international health body. On these recommendations, Lopez-Gatell stated that it is "common" for the media to take Tedros Ghebreyesus' statements out of context, and an alarmist discourse is amplified. "Europe at the moment is in an intense process of independent transmission of omicron, the Delta variant still predominates. This transmission process has led some European Union governments to take new containment measures," he said. The Mexican official assured that the statement made by the WHO director is contextualized for Europe, since at this moment they need to enter into containment so that the health systems do not collapse.

"The statement made yesterday by the director of the WHO is contextualized in this circumstance, a very broad region of the world (Europe), where a large number of people live, and that at this moment they need to enter into confinement so that the health systems of that region do not collapse. In this context, it is being recommended to reduce mobility and the gathering of people. This is what he meant by the different festivities occurring in the northern hemisphere", he stated. During the press conference, Hugo Lopez-Gatell also informed that up to December 20, 23 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Mexico, all with mild symptoms. The people infected with this new genetic sequence of the coronavirus are concentrated in Mexico City, with 16 cases; in the State of Mexico, with six positive samples and one more in Tamaulipas. BLINDAGE 70 percent of the people infected with the new variant were not vaccinated, said the official.