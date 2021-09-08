Over-demand for Airbnb Spaces



A recent increase has been noted exponentially in the last seven years from 12,704 in 2014 to 329,541 in 2021, according to data the analysts point this increase, in part, to the pandemic, since the global health crisis began, tourism focused on more remote and unpopular destinations where platforms such as Airbnb have notable presence and easy expansion. They also believe that another disadvantage for hoteliers has been that a large part of their clients are business clients, a segment that plummeted with the crisis. For its part, while the number of hotel rooms has gone from 692,351 in 2014 to 836,300 in 2021, an increase of 21% according to data from The Ciu.

.The municipal regulation of these online platforms is advancing, however, according to Andrés Aguilar Becerril, from the Sectretaria de Turismo (Sedetur) of Quintana Roo, an alliance is now lacking to generate municipal work and that these spaces are identified and safe. It is worth mentioning that it is already possible to acquire Airbnb shares, since they will begin to be available in Mexico, in the International Quotation System (SIC) of the Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA), the lodging platform founded by Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia, and Nathan Blechairczy arrives to BIVA by the hand of GBM and the shares will begin to be listed. Airbnb is a connection-based community that was born in 2008 when two hosts welcomed three guests into their San Francisco home and has since grown to 4 million hosts who have recorded 800 million guest arrivals in over 100,000 cities in nearly every country and region of the world