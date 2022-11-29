Puerto Vallarta Present At The World Travel Market In England



Puerto Vallarta continues to be present in different countries, where it has strengthened commercial relations in the field of tourism, as in the 43rd edition of the World Travel Market with the participation of the Tourism Trust of this municipality, this time in the European market.

This event took place from November 7 to 9 in London, England, and was attended by thousands of people.

In this meeting of the tourism sector, the best products of the industry worldwide were exhibited with the objective of generating value alliances through commercial agreements, as informed Luis Villaseñor.

More than 3 thousand attendees from 100 different countries participated in the World Travel Market, bringing together tourist destinations, wholesalers, airlines, travel agencies and the consumer public.



Vallarta attended an agenda of more than 30 business appointments with the objective of considerably increasing connectivity and passenger flow, be it for leisure visits.



Throughout this world tourism fair, the Trust held meetings with the regional directors of Aeromexico, in which they agreed that Vallarta will be the destination invited to the celebration of the airline's tenth anniversary by creating a connection from London to our country.



They also followed up on the actions carried out with the Spanish partner World 2fly with whom Vallarta launched an alliance in 2022 with the idea of continuing the potential of visitors to the destination.



They also attended sessions with strategic partners such as El Corte Inglés in Spain, the wholesaler Avoris and Logitravel in order to have more presence in the Spanish market that has a wide offer of seats to our country.



As an important detail, the Tourism Trust announced strategies with its partner TUI to positively maintain sales for 2023 from England and Holland.



In addition to this, they had an important meeting with the LATA association to give greater visibility to the brand in the English market, attending at the same time to specialized media in Europe to generate synergy of content.



In this way, Puerto Vallarta has a great air connectivity with Europe, with direct flights operated by TUI UK from the airports of London Gatwick and Manchester. In addition TUI Holland has a vacation product operated through connectivity via Mexico City with Aeromexico, an airline with which it seeks to boost sales from markets such as Madrid, Paris and soon Rome.