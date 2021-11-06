Puerto Vallarta The Most Requested On Google



In view of the extensive vaccination campaign carried out by developed countries that have immunized more than 50 percent of their population, thus complying with international travel requirements, countries such as the United States, Canada and France are the ones that have registered the most searches for flights to visit Mexico. Due to this, the technology company promotes the Travel Insights tool to know the demand for travel in Mexico, both domestic and international tourism, through data analysis of user searches from around the world. The cities with the highest search demand are, in addition to Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, Mexico City, Guadalajara, San Jose del Cabo, Tijuana, Monterrey, Mazatlan, Merida and Acapulco.

"Something very relevant that we are interested in knowing if we are really recovering in comparing this year with the same period last year. At the end of August of this year we had a year-on-year change with 19% more searches related to tourism globally to Mexico and in October there were 52% more searches," said Ari Dorfman, head of the tourism sector at Google, in a virtual press conference. "Unlike last year, we are seeing much more activity, so we can expect that somehow there could be, according to insights, more travelers visiting Mexico this year," added Dorfman. It is worth mentioning that this past Thursday the first flight from England arrived in Puerto Vallarta after the covid-19 pandemic, thus making this destination recover the reconnection with the English market, in addition to the European airlines that will be arriving with Spaniards, who have joined these searches in google.