Reactivation of Canadian Market to Puerto Vallarta Announced

Puerto Vallarta remains in the travel preferences of Canadian tourists who are eager to vacation in the warm Mexican beaches, particularly in this destination which is one of their favorite in the country. For this reason Canadian airlines are announcing their reactivation of air connections to Mexico. The increase in demand and the changes in the measures imposed by the Canadian government have allowed the gradual reopening of flights between Canada and Mexico, particularly to Puerto Vallarta. For this reason, as of Saturday June 5th, WestJet Airlines reopened the Saturday connection between Calgary and Puerto Vallarta. In this context of announcements of air connections between countries, Air Canada announced this Monday the reopening of the Vancouver-Puerto Vallarta route as of August 1st, a market that generates a high demand for travel to this destination.

On the other hand, data from Expedia indicates that there will be an increase in visitors from Canada during the summer vacation period. Since this destination is located in the top 5 of the most sought after places to vacation. The progress of the vaccination against covid-19 in Mexico generates confidence in Canadian travelers, as well as the application of preventive protocols in health matters, in hotels, restaurants and tourist tours. The rest of the Canadian airlines have also announced their plans to resume flights. Transat Airlines has plans to resume flights from Toronto and Montreal starting in November. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico reports that last January, before the restrictions on flights to Canada, to Mexico and the Caribbean, there were up to 60 monthly frequencies from Canada, with a high number of frequencies from Thursday to Saturday, and occupancy rates of 80 percent.