Reactivation of the "Cruise Community" Announced

The Port Authority of Puerto Vallarta (API) is working intensively on the definition of a sanitary protocol prior to the return of cruise ships. The Integral Port Administration (API) of Puerto Vallarta is working intensively on the definition of a sanitary protocol prior to the return of cruise ships. To this end, it has reactivated the "Cruise Community", a work team integrated by the ports of Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and International Sanitation, which together share experiences, knowledge and actions aimed at strengthening the decisions taken at the port. Likewise, work tables with port service providers, tour operators, cab operators, guides and with the assignee Puerto Magico, to define the best sanitary practices, as well as the logistics of mobility of cruise ship passengers when they return to the destination. No less important is the participation in the work tables convened by the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, where the actions being carried out by the municipality and the destination in terms of containment, prevention and fight against covid-19 infections are updated.

TOURS THROUGH THE BAY OF BANDERAS

At present, the tourist tours in the Integral Port Administration of Puerto Vallarta are in full recovery. Up to the month of July of this year 2021, 232,651 passengers have been served, compared to the 133,307 passengers served in the same period of 2020; this is 57.29% more than in the same period of last year. It is worth mentioning that all users, visitors and passengers follow the sanitary protocols established inside the Port Precinct in strict compliance with the indications of the sanitary authority, such as social distancing, use of masks, application of antibacterial gel, temperature taking and constant disinfection of all areas.