Soon, Very Soon, Mexico's Tren Maya.

We are just a few days away from the inauguration of the most significant project for Mexicans.



One of the prioritized projects for Mexicans is precisely the Tren Maya, which will be inaugurated on December 15, in just a few days. This train will start operating for the public on December 16, the day after its inauguration. On its first day, it will cover the route from Campeche, at the San Francisco station, to Cancun, and from Cancun to San Francisco in Campeche, covering sections 2, 3, and 4, totaling 632 km.

On December 31, the service will extend from Cancun to Palenque, and by February 29, 2024, the entire route will be operational, covering 1554 km with 20 stations and 14 stops in 40 municipalities of Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo. Currently, section 2, running from Escárcega to Calkiní in Campeche, is one of the main routes in this first phase. This section has completed 100% of the track with 234 km, including 5 completed viaducts and 192 crossings for pedestrians, vehicles, and wildlife.

The Tren Maya symbolizes the revival of the southern heart of Mexico, areas that have historically received little investment. This construction will provide job opportunities for thousands of local workers, crucial for the proper functioning of this innovative project.

Thousands of Mexicans are planning to travel to the south to witness the grand inauguration of the Tren Maya, with the presence of the President of the Republic. Many have already purchased their tickets, although some citizens have been disappointed as they couldn't find available tickets due to the rapid sale of existing ones. The ticket cost is within the national rate, although for December 16, all tickets have already been sold out. It is expected that this major project will generate significant demand that will benefit all of Mexico.