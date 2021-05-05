The Airport Expects the Arrival of More North Americans From Los Angeles



In addition to this destination, the increase of flights from Los Angeles will be to Cancun and Los Cabos in Mexico, in view of the summer vacation season for which thousands of Americans have declared their intentions to travel to the beaches of our country. With these new flights in June, United will be operating new international non-stop routes from Los Angeles compared to 2019, which demonstrates the performance of the airline, with its hub in that Californian city, according to the company. United will increase from two to three daily flights to Cancun and from seven to 11 to Los Cabos per week.

The company will be arriving in Cozumel with one daily flight per week. As well as to Manzanillo and Ixtapa Zihuatanejo in Mexico, and will also begin seasonal flights to Central America with new routes to Belize. Throughout the pandemic, United has consistently been demand-driven and has adjusted its schedule to where customers want to travel," said Alberto Diaz, chief operating officer of United. Said Alberto Diaz, United's director of operations at LAX. "In recent months, we have seen solid demand from our customers in Los Angeles to reunite with friends and family in Latin America, or to escape to warm-weather destinations where they can still distance themselves socially. These new routes and increased service to destinations in Mexico and Latin America highlight the continued expansion of our network and solidify our confidence in Los Angeles as a growing market."