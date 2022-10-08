The Mezcal And Maguey



The state of Guanajuato is renowned for its beautiful mining towns and tourist sites, favored by visitors from all over the world. Cradle of excellent mezcals, the organization of the Women of Mezcal and Maguey of Mexico leads training programs there for producers of distilled agave beverages that seek to diversify the offer to tourists and visitors coming to Mexico.



In August start of the Diploma in Commercial and Tourist Training in Mezcal, a unique course designed to train people associated with the agave distilled beverage industry in different areas on topics related to production and cocktail preparation, as well as to train basic references to guide and direct tastings and tasting of agave distilled beverages with a Designation of Origin. This 200-hour course is taught by the Mezcal Training School at the Mezcal Cuanax headquarters in Mineral de Pozos, Pueblo Mágico of Guanajuato.



The participants of the course who pass the evaluation are certified in four (4) competencies certified by the Ministry of Labor. In the first instance, distance learning sessions are conducted online through video-conferencing. The advantage of this diploma course is that participants can access the modules asynchronously and permanently when necessary, so those interested in taking it are still in time to register at https://cuanaxmezcal.com.mx/maestro-mezcalero/.



Starting on October 24, the on-site sessions of the diploma course will be held, which includes practical learning of all the stages of mezcal production, the presentation and sale of mezcals by territory, types of agave, and the alcoholic richness of the distillates according to historical tastes. Participants also take a tourist tour, take part in a business table and learn strategies for selling mezcals in the United States. A special module is the Mezcal Cultural Route, in which referents are trained to offer tourist services related to mezcal production, such as haciendas, mines and gastronomic poles in the integration of the different service providers in a productive chain that promotes local tourist attractions.|



Summer opened the doors to the presence of distilled agave beverages in various festivals and competitions featuring Mexico's distilled agave beverages. The Jalisco chapter of Mezcal and Maguey Women of Mexico has a full agenda of tastings and pairing dinners with tequilas, mezcals and raicilla. Jalisco representatives Xóchitl Liviere Reynoso Zamora, from Mezcal Caballo Viejo; Laura Jiménez, from Tequila Bonanza; and Guadalupe González, from Tequila un Grito de Sabor establish new points of sale in restaurants, boutique hotels and cantinas in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta (Jalisco).



The summer season invites women entrepreneurs to participate in fairs and meetings in different cities and tourist centers: Mexico City, Los Cabos (BCS), Mexicali (BCN), San Carlos and Puerto Peñasco (Son.), Puerto Vallarta (Jal.), Acapulco (Gro.), Tucson (Arizona) and San Francisco (California) are some of the destinations for the activities of Mujeres de Mezcal y Maguey de México. Continuous learning and the promotion of distilled agave beverages are the axes for the construction of women's networks, international marketing and innovative projects aimed at local development.