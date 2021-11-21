Thousands Of Tourists Arrive This Weekend



This weekend the airport registered one of the most intense days with the arrival of hundreds of flights and thousands of passengers from different parts of the world. In spite of the strict restrictions due to the pandemic, the increase in routes, flights and frequencies of North American airlines continues, which have not stopped bringing North American and Canadian travelers, in addition to the European market that is beginning to rebound. International tourism will continue to arrive as North Americans begin to take advantage of the offers they obtained some months and flee for several days from the low temperatures that are beginning to be felt in some U.S. states. The airport constantly receives tourists every day and especially on weekends, the thanksgiving celebrations and the Christmas season have attracted hundreds of tourists to Puerto Vallarta.

Thus, during the month of November 2 thousand air operations are expected at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport, coming from 11 Mexican cities, 19 from the United States, nine from Canada and two from Europe (England), which will contribute to the gradual advance in the arrival of national and international passengers, a favorable trend that has been maintained since last summer. Gap reported that during the first nine months of 2021, it recorded an increase in passenger traffic of 57.9 percent compared to the same period of 2020, which is a better recovery than expected, despite the continuing international travel restrictions, such as full vaccination schedules and the gradual reopening of the border with the United States, a positive factor for the Tijuana airport.