Three Cruise Ships Arrive In One Day To Puerto Vallarta



The Grand Princess cruise ship arrived this morning in Puerto Vallarta, Vallarta Today witnessed its arrival in the bay, but two cruise ships had already arrived before so it remained anchored in the bay.

This Wednesday the local maritime terminal received a triple arrival of international cruise ships that brought a total of 4,475 passengers and 3,357 crew members to the region of Puerto Vallarta. The Integral Port Administration (API) of Puerto Vallarta confirmed the arrival of the ships Grand Princess (which remained anchored in the bay), Majestic Princess (which docked at pier 3) and Norwegian Bliss (which docked at pier 2). The cruise ship Grand Princess arrived from the port of Loreto, Baja California, with a total of 629 passengers. The ship Majestic Princess arrived from Mazatlan, Sinaloa, with 1,672 passengers, while the cruise ship Norwegian Bliss arrived from Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, with 1,893 passengers.

Health Safety And Services It should be noted that all services to cruise passengers are governed under all sanitary measures and protocols to provide a healthy stay. Likewise, the cruise ship is provided with the main corresponding port services. On the other hand, the Puerto Vallarta City Hall, through the Municipal Transit Department, will be reinforcing security at the crosswalk outside the maritime terminal, so that visitors may walk safely towards the commercial and downtown areas.

Economic Revenue Estimates of the API Puerto Vallarta point out that after the arrival of these three international cruise ships and of the 4 thousand 475 passengers that arrived at the local maritime terminal, around 3 thousand 580 passengers could have arrived in the region. This amount of passengers-tourists who came down to get to know the region of Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit, as well as to make use of its tourist services could have left an estimated economic revenue of 8 million 592 thousand pesos. This is calculated taking into account that each passenger spends an average of 120 dollars during their stay of between 6 and 10 hours in the region, at an exchange rate of 20 pesos to the dollar.