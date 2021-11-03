Today, First Flight From England Will Land in Vallarta

The flight will land at 1:55 a.m. from Manchester, England, which will represent the reconnection of the English market with Puerto Vallarta. Likewise, the second air operation will arrive from London, Gatwick, flights that will add 600 weekly seats to Puerto Vallarta's International Airport. "We can now celebrate the total recovery of the connectivity that was maintained with Europe until before the pandemic. The reconnection with the English market is very important", confirmed Luis Villaseñor, director of the Puerto Vallarta Trust.

European Tourism a Key Likewise, the director of tourism stated that European tourism is key for the recovery of the destination, due to the demand for room nights it generates, since its average stay is two weeks, which represents a greater hiring of services among them excursions, restaurants and night life.

"Prior to the pandemic, English tourism represented for the destination the fourth most important international market and the first from Europe, hence its relevance". Additionally, the same TUI partner of its Dutch subsidiary announced the return to Puerto Vallarta through the commercial alliance with Aeromexico, connecting passengers via Mexico City, starting this Monday November 1st until the month of March. Another important market that is pronouncing its return is that of Spanish visitors, who through the new direct route from Madrid to the International Airport of Guadalajara, starting December 15th, will have three weekly routes, which will potentiate the creation of circuits to the west of the country, for the traveler in search of new experiences, which the State of Jalisco offers. Last September Puerto Vallarta obtained historical figures in the arrival of national and international visitors by air, which surpassed the records prior to the pandemic.