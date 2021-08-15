Tourist Currencies Surpassed Pre-Pandemic Level in June



June marked a change in the growth of tourism foreign exchange, with the arrival of thousands of international tourists arriving by air to this country, surpassing the pre-pandemic levels, noting a great recovery in the air sector that was greatly affected by the pandemic. The growing arrival of tourists from the U.S. to Mexico, without any type of restriction, caused that during June 1,977.9 million dollars (mdd) were captured by foreign exchange, which exceeded by 0.1% the figure of the same month of 2019, and it was also the first time that the levels prior to the covid-19 pandemic were exceeded. During the same month, 3 million 121,312 international tourists (international and border tourists) arrived, which meant a 20% drop compared to June of a couple of years ago (May's drop was 23.2%).

In June, the average expenditure made by international tourists grew 59.5% compared to 2019, going from $253.7 to $404.8 based on data reported this Tuesday, in surveys of international travelers. However, the same indicator of people who came to visit an attraction by air, a segment that represents 84% of total income, increased at a slower rate of 24.2% by rising from 912.9 to 1134.1% dollars. The day before, the Secretary of Tourism Miguel Torruco, in a meeting with members of AMAV, highlighted the relevance of the fact that the Mexican government had not closed the air borders to avoid contagion, as other countries did, since such measures are now helping the sector to recover