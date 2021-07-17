Tourists Overwhelmed Cabs at the Airport



Intense movement at the International Airport of Puerto Vallarta, with the arrival of hundreds of international flights that will be landing during this weekend in Puerto Vallarta.

The Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) informed that a large number of flights from various cities in the United States were reported for this weekend. Upon their arrival the North American Airlines planes were immediately and in an orderly manner, as the flights arrived one after the other, and up to 3 planes of the same airline could be seen on the apron, as was the case of Southwest Airlines, as well as United Airlines that increased their frequencies to this city. There had never been so much movement at the airport as this weekend, when thousands of passengers arrived to this port to enjoy the beaches of this region. Upon arrival the tourists immediately felt the high temperatures of up to 37 degrees Celsius, which are present during this holiday season, but they were happy to be in this city.

The airport cabs could not cope with so many passengers arriving in a coordinated and orderly manner, however when they left there was no more transportation due to the high number of flights that brought thousands of tourists to Puerto Vallarta. However, the arrival of more vacationers represents a challenging risk for the authorities who will have to demand compliance with sanitation measures in order to avoid further contagions of coronavirus in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit. It should be noted that in the last few weeks there has been an increase in the arrival of new flights from airlines such as Spirit Airlines from Los Angeles, Houston and Dallas, as well as United Airlines and Delta flights from California, Texas and Georgia, which are arriving with a high level of passenger occupancy, according to GAP.