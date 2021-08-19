Travelers Wishing to Go to Canada Must Be Vaccinated.



The Government of Canada announced that all people traveling between provinces by air, train, and cruise ship will soon be required to be vaccinated against covid-19. "Vaccination is the single most effective tool to reduce the risk of covid-19, for Canadians and protect overall public health," the Treasury Board of Canada said in a statement announcing the news. This includes all commercial air travellers, interprovincial rail passengers and passengers on large marine vessels with overnight accommodations. The plan to implement the mandate has not yet been disclosed but the requirement will likely go into effect in the next few months, possibly as early as the fall and no later than the end of October, according to the Treasury Department of Canada. Canada, at this time, has one of the highest vaccination rates among its population: more than 71% of eligible Canadians are fully vaccinated, (compared to 59% in the U.S.) and 82% have received at least their first vaccination.

While Air Canada awaits further details on today's announcement on mandatory vaccinations, it is a step forward in evolving measures to protect the health and safety of airline employees, customers and all Canadians. "Air Canada is committed to working with its unions and the Government of Canada to implement this new policy effectively'. Said WestJet who also reacted to the news and called it a welcome step forward for Canada. "We continue to be a strong partner in the launch of Vaccination Canada and are working diligently to implement the government's policy on mandatory vaccinations for airline employees," said Mark Porter, WestJet's executive vice president, People & Culture. Vaccinations are the safest way to ensure the safety of our guests and employees while curbing covid-19 preparedness