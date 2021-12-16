Two More Cruise Ships Arrive In Vallarta

This Wednesday, Puerto Vallarta's maritime terminal registered a double arrival of international cruise ships, which together arrived with 4,700 passengers and 3,112 crew members on board. According to what was announced by the Integral Port Administration (API) of Puerto Vallarta, the cruise ship Norwegian Bliss docked at Pier 1 in the morning with 3,631 passengers and 1,706 crew members, coming from Ensenada, Baja California, after setting sail in the afternoon for the port of Mazatlan, Sinaloa. Likewise, the cruise ship Majestic Princess docked at Pier 2 in the morning with 1,164 passengers and 1,406 crew members, coming from the port of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, after it sailed in the afternoon to the port of Los Angeles, California.

Great Economic Spill: It is worth mentioning that estimates of the Integral Port Administration indicate that approximately 80 percent of the total number of passengers depart from each international cruise ship. Thus, this time around 3,760 passengers disembarked, who contracted diverse tourist services at sea and on land in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit.

Estimates point out that this double arrival of cruise ships left an economic revenue of more than 9 million pesos in the different companies and services contracted in Puerto Vallarta and Nayarit. The economic spillover is based on the study of international cruise passenger expenditures carried out by the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association and the participating cruise destinations, service providers and travel agencies, who carried out an analysis of the average expenditures of tourists. Specifically, the study showed that each passenger spends an average of 120 dollars during their stay of between six, eight and 10 hours in the tourist destination, currently at an exchange rate of 20 pesos to the dollar. ARRIVALS DURING DECEMBER It should be remembered that for this month of December a total of 23 international cruise arrivals are expected, arriving with more and more passengers and crew members. According to API Puerto Vallarta, sanitary protocols against the coronavirus are applied in each cruise arrival, which have also been reinforced to avoid infections as much as possible.