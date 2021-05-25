Vallarta, Among the Most Sought After Tourist Destinations

In the top 5 of the most sought after destinations by the national traveler in April in booking.com for trips between July and August are: Mazatlan, Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Puerto Vallarta and Acapulco. Summer vacations are getting closer and closer and, although this year's trips are still in a tentative stage, Mexicans have not missed the opportunity to look for destinations to travel -once it is safe- during the hottest months of the year, with the intention of enjoying the weather to the fullest. The best part, is that more domestic trips are gaining more and more strength and, according to booking.com, these were the five most searched domestic destinations by Mexican travelers on the platform in April 2021 to travel between next July and August.

DESTINATIONS MAZATLAN, SINALOA: beyond touring its beaches and boardwalks and its small squares are a visual delight with summer sunsets that give much brighter shades to the area, perfect for a postcard of memory. Sleeping to the sound of the waves is possible at DoubleTree. 2. CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO: perfect for a family adventure, as a couple or with friends, as there are areas for activities for any taste and age, such as diving and snorkeling in its oceans, visiting its zoo. For a complete rest we recommend Sina Suites. 3. PLAYA DEL CARMEN: QUINTANA ROO: on fifth avenue you will definitely find a hundred options for a summer closet, but if there is something not to be missed, are its various cenotes such as Nohoch Nah Chich if you are looking for a little privacy, we recommend the Banyan Tree Mayacoba Villas. 4. PUERTO VALLARTA, JALISCO: a destination that combines tradition, nature and modernity is a must to enjoy the summer. Whether you walk through its streets in the downtown area, go to the south zone for snorkeling or to the Romantic Zone in Olas Altas. In addition, you can find all the comforts in a suite at the Rivera del Rio Boutique Hotel. 5. ACAPULCO, GUERRERO: a favorite for family trips because its beaches are well known and suitable for everyone, as you can look for something extreme like jumping from the Quebrada or simply run along the coast to dodge the waves. Resting in Quinta Real will be a dream come true.