Vallarta Broke Record in Air Visitor Arrivals

The airport received more than 198,900 passengers, coming from domestic markets, surpassing the pre-pandemic figures of 2019, when 197,000 users were obtained. At the international level, the increase in arrivals was more outstanding, achieving this past summer 206, 550 passengers against the 175,350 of 2019. Thus having an increase of 8% during this year in arrivals of national and international passengers, compared to 2019, data that proves the firm tourist recovery of Puerto Vallarta with more positive results before the beginning of the pandemic. It is worth mentioning that thousands of North Americans were vacationing on the beaches of this port and doing outdoor activities as well as boat rides, and extreme sports that they like to practice. Without forgetting that the North American market is the main base for Puerto Vallarta, and who have chosen it as one of the favorite ports to come to vacation, due to its beaches and climate.

During the past summer season flights were arriving from the United States, the cities of Los Angeles, Dallas, Denver and Houston are the ones that dominated the flights to Puerto Vallarta. Besides the fact that the International Airport of Puerto Vallarta has always maintained the security measures for international passengers, recently Gap is the first group worldwide to receive the AHA Airport Sanitary Accreditation by the Airports Council International of Latin America and the Caribbean (ACI-Lac), a recognition for the good compliance of sanitary protocols under international standards. On the other hand, cruise tourism continues to arrive in Puerto Vallarta in a successful manner.