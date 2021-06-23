Vallarta Ready to Receive More Tourists



Puerto Vallarta is on the rise with airline operations and lodging reservations for the summer season. National airlines have begun to increase their operations to this destination to meet the season's demand. Hotel reservations are currently at 63 percent, which will increase in the coming weeks as summer arrives. Recently the Health Board of the State of Jalisco granted Puerto Vallarta the opportunity to increase its hotel occupancy to a limit of 80 percent, thanks to the excellent management of sanitary protocols that resulted in a decrease in the rate of contagions and hospitalization due to covid-19, an action that caused optimism in the entire tourism industry of Vallarta.

Preliminary data from the Jalisco Ministry of Tourism show that the average occupancy rate closed at 58 percent; while in June the forecast is for 60 percent and more, thanks to the 80 percent increase. For the summer season the expectation is to exceed 75 percent taking into account that current reservations are at 63 percent, which will increase in the coming weeks as the domestic market is very important for summer vacations. Airlines have begun to increase their operations by an average of 15 percent to meet the growing demand of passengers who have chosen this tourist destination for vacationing in the coming months. Viva Aerobus is a good example who has increased its operations up to 35 percent.