Vallarta, The Most Searched In Google



As vaccination in developed countries reaches more than 50% of their population fully immunized and international travel requirements are optimized, countries such as the United States, Canada and France are the ones that have registered more flight searches to visit Mexico, according to Google data. Given this, the technology company promotes the Travel Insights tool to know the demand for travel in Mexico, both domestic and international tourism, through data analysis of user searches worldwide. The cities with the highest search demand are, in addition to Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, Mexico City, Guadalajara, San Jose del Cabo, Tijuana, Monterrey, Mazatlan, Merida and Acapulco. "Something very relevant that interests us to know if we are really recovering is to compare this year with the same period last year. At the end of August of this year we had an inter-annual change with 19% more searches related to tourism globally to Mexico and in October there were 52% more searches," said Ari Dorfman, head of Google's Tourism Sector. He said that unlike last year, "we are seeing a lot more activity, so we can expect that somehow there could be, according to insights, more travelers visiting Mexico this year," Dorfman added.

Travel Abroad: On the other hand, Mexicans search Google for upcoming trips to the United States, Dominican Republic, Spain, France, Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Italy and Canada, mainly. Tourism and the use of digital tools have become even closer because of the pandemic, as 79% of the nights of accommodation in Mexico in 2019 were booked from a digital platform and 75% of consumers use the search engine to find businesses and hotels near their location, according to Google. Among the most recent trends in the search for accommodations, it stands out that travelers prefer to visit hotels with some green certification. "In Latin America and particularly in Mexico, travelers have been looking for sustainable accommodations since 2004. Something we launched is the option of sustainability attributes in the hotel search and there they will start to see information about the sustainable practices they are carrying out, as well as the relevant sustainability certifications," said Dorfman.