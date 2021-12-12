Viking Orion Cruise Ship Arrives In Vallarta



This Saturday December 11th at 7:00 a.m. the Viking Orion cruise ship docked at Pier 3 of the Puerto Vallarta maritime terminal, with 190 passengers on board. Upon its arrival at the port, authorities of the Port Administration welcomed the ship's captain and his crew and passengers to this beautiful port and performed the traditional protocol of "exchange of plaques" and reception of the first arrival of this cruise ship, welcoming them to this beautiful port. It should be noted that this cruise ship had its debut in 2018, the Viking Orion became the fifth ship in the growing fleet of almost identical ships of "Viking Ocean Cruises", with a capacity for 930 passengers. Orion is a small ship with great amenities designed for those looking to relax along with their exploration.

This generates great passenger interest in the spacious interior, bringing out this brilliant element, which brings the stars and planets closer. It has a high-resolution dome theater with 26 seats that connects to the ship's telescope and shows programs in 3D, making you feel an unforgettable experience. At the time of arrival, the Port Community authorities were present to verify the documents of the cruise ship and its passengers, in order to guarantee the safety of the cruise ship, the maritime-port community and its inhabitants. The Viking Orion cruise ship is scheduled to spend the night in the port to enjoy the night life of the destination, sailing on Sunday, December 12 at 6:00 p.m. to the port of Manzanillo, Colima.