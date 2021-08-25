Welcome to Carnival Panorama Cruise Ship Crew and Passengers

The Carnival Panorama cruise ship arrived at 9 o'clock in the morning, docking at pier 1, coming from the Port of Long Beach, California, carrying 2,792 passengers and 1,457 crew members. It remained at the port terminal of Puerto Vallarta, so that its passengers could enjoy the attractions offered by the destination, with strict sanitary measures. Port services were also provided to the cruise ship. The Carnival Panorama is a sight class cruise ship, classified as such for being a luxury ship with a special design in which at least 85% of the cabins have a view to the outside. It also has a length of 323 meters, which makes it Carnival's largest cruise ship, a tonnage of 133,868 and a capacity of 4008 passengers.

At the moment of its arrival it was received by the authorities of Puerto Vallarta such as International Health, Immigration, Customs, Port Captaincy and Senasica with whom the "free talk" was carried out verifying, among other things, the health of the people, issuing the corresponding certificates and authorizations to guarantee the safety of the cruise ship, the port maritime community and the inhabitants. Being very important for the Integral Port Administration (API), as well as for the destination, the arrival of this cruise ship due to the loyalty of the Carnival Cruise Line, which had been arriving uninterruptedly for 39 consecutive years being its passengers spokespersons of the "Tourist Quality" of Puerto Vallarta and who have generated a high economic revenue to this Port. The Carnival Panorama cruise ship set sail at 9:00 p.m. this Tuesday bound for the port of Mazatlan.