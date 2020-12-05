With More Traveler Arrivals Tourism is Gradually Recovering

This frequency of operations will represent an increase of 18% compared to the first half of last November.

In the first half of December, Puerto Vallarta's international airport has 673 domestic and international flights scheduled to arrive, which represents an 18% increase compared to the first fortnight of November when there were 639 operations, reported Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico. The number of flights began to rebound since June, when a gradual reopening of economic activities began to take place in this destination. In June only 322 flights arrived, in July 597, by August 717 were received, in September the figure dropped to 682, in October 1006, and the total for November was 1323 flights.

The days with the highest number of operations are Saturdays, then Sundays and Fridays. Just last weekend, the last of November, 161 flights arrived at a rate of 43 on Friday, 62 on Saturday and 56 on Sunday. From the data provided by GAP, United Airlines has had the highest number of flights, with 141 operations, and at a national level is Aeromexico, which registered more than 80 frequencies in the first half of the year.

In this regard, Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, interim director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion and Advertising Trust, commented that the data is very revealing that gradual progress is being made towards tourism recovery. It is a sign of the trust this destination generates among its visitors. In this sense, he pointed out that the hotels report good reservation trends for December, particularly from the 16th to the 31st, and now all efforts are focused on increasing sales as of January 2021 and having the best possible winter. In the air market, it is necessary to increase frequencies for the coming period, so demand is already forcing airlines to request more spaces and flight hours.